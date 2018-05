A woman who works at a diner in Oklahoma got two $1,000 tips on Mother's Day, from a truck driver who was just passing through. Her name is Brenda Pearson, and his name is David Platt. He said he did it because people are more important than money. It’s Amazing and Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

