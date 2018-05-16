The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, 5/16/18

One former student found the perfect way to thank the elementary school teachers that shaped her into the successful career woman she is today. The unnamed student owns a travel agency and she figured that the hard-working teachers of Lindley Elementary in Greensboro, North Carolina, could use a vacation. Just the other day, on May 11, she donated travel vouchers for the entire staff and their families. The generous gift totaled $96,000. Recipients will have the opportunity to travel anywhere in the continental U.S., with a three-day or seven-day voucher for complimentary hotel lodging. It’s Amazing and Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

