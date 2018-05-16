The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, 5/16/18
The Chet Buchanan Show
May 16, 2018
One former student found the perfect way to thank the elementary school teachers that shaped her into the successful career woman she is today. The unnamed student owns a travel agency and she figured that the hard-working teachers of Lindley Elementary in Greensboro, North Carolina, could use a vacation. Just the other day, on May 11, she donated travel vouchers for the entire staff and their families. The generous gift totaled $96,000. Recipients will have the opportunity to travel anywhere in the continental U.S., with a three-day or seven-day voucher for complimentary hotel lodging. It’s Amazing and Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!
