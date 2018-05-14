The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, 5/14/18

Two people who were high school sweethearts 30 years ago just reconnected through Facebook a few years ago, and now they just got married on the front lawn of their old high school. Their names are Phillip Adams and Shelley Watkins, and they went to Oak Park High School in Kansas City. You never know when you can restart an old flame you once had. It’s Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

