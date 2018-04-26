The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, 4/26/18

Blue Dozer, a 6 year old pit bull, and OJ, 12 year old dachshund who is blind, were given to the Richmond Animal Care and Control shelter after their owner became homeless and couldn't provide for them. Blue Dozer has become OJ’s blind seeing dog… OJ is blind and depends on Blue Dozer to show him around. The shelter asked for them to be adopted together, and they were. On Sunday, a woman took the two dog’s home. It’s Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

