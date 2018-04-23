The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, 4/23/18

A three-year-old girl in Australia went missing overnight on her grandfather's property. The family's 17-year-old dog ended up staying by her side for 16 hours until she was found by the girls grandmother. For some reason the little girl decided to go out looking for her mom in the middle of the night and brought along the dog. The dog's name is Max, and he's deaf and partially blind. The little girl's grandmother was the first one to find her thanks to Max leading her to the little girl. It’s Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

