The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, 4/17/18

A single mother of five, Ieshia Champs lives in Houston and just graduated from law school. Ieshia has overcome one obstacle after another, but thanks to her children and her faith she will be graduating with honors from the Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University. Her graduation photos are going viral because of how much she had to overcome to get there. She was homeless as a high school dropout, her house burned down, and she attempted suicide. One again it puts the focus on today..."To Never Give Up!" It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

