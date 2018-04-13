The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, 4/13/18

A stranger on a plane adopts a woman's son. Samantha Snipes‘ life was turned upside down in 2016 when she learned she was pregnant by her abusive then boyfriend. After Samantha finally gained the strength to leave her abusive relationship, she found herself in a very dark and lonely place mentally. She knew that her son would deserve better.

At 12 weeks pregnant, Samantha fled to her mother’s home in Arkansas where she spent months stressed and depressed as she struggled to plan a future for herself and her unborn baby. When she was eight months pregnant, she decided to fly to North Carolina to visit her new boyfriend. She ended up missing her connecting flight during the trip and, after booking another, she found herself seated on a plane next to Temple Phipps. While the two spent about an hour on the plane talking, laughing, crying and sharing stories. Snipes told Phipps all about her past struggles, and Phipps, who is single, expressed to Snipes that she had always wanted children.

Samantha called Temple and offered her baby boy up for adoption to Temple. Temple agreed and, about two weeks later, she was able to take baby Vaughn home as her own. The adoption was finalized in August 2017. It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

