The Good Feeling Story, 6/27/18

A two year old named Princeton Peake decided he was going to get out of bed and walk out the front door in Paw Paw Michigan but at least the family dog, Apollo decided to follow him and stay with him. Police followed Apollo's tracks to find Princeton in a muddy, wooded area up to a mile away. The toddler was discovered without his diaper, covered in scratches and bug bites but without the dog tracks it would have been very tough to track him down. Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

