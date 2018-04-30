The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, 4/30/18

Who could forget the horrifying shooting that took place just last week at a local waffle house in Nashville, that left four dead and two people injured. That specific store reopened last Wednesday, and now the store owners are doing something amazing… They are going to donate ALL, not a “portion,” ALL of the stores profits for the month of May will be donated to those four families who lost a loved one, and the two who are seriously injured. The store is also accepting donations all month as well! It’s Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

