The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, 4/25/18

April 25, 2018
Police received several concerned phone calls yesterday in response to a man who was threatening to jump over the 1-696 in Detroit… Officers had to think quick and came up with a very creative and brilliant way to help stop the unarmed man. They set up a row of semi-trucks under the bridge so the man wouldn’t hurt himself if he jumped! Thirteen trucks in toal lined up to help save the man, who did not jump, and was taking to the hospital for mental health. It’s Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

