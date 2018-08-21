Show You're "Vegas Born" with a "Golden" Card from Credit One Bank

This is sponsored content produced by Entercom Las Vegas

On the same morning preseason Vegas Golden Knights single game tickets hit the market, the team announced its newest partnership, one that will have fans reaching for their wallets the next time they’re asked which team they follow.

The official credit card of the Vegas Golden Knights is coming from Credit One Bank. Available in gold, white, and black, the Visa card features the team’s logo and the words “Vegas Born.” Credit One is releasing limited quantities of each card color, so if you’re looking to add one to your Golden Knights collection, you need to get on the waitlist at VegasBornCard.com.

98.5 KLUC’s Chet Buchanan was among the first to view the new card design when team mascot Chance the Gila monster stopped by the “Chet Buchanan Show” for an unboxing preview.

“It’s never a bad day when Chance comes in and pays you a visit,” said Buchanan, adding that the design was “beautiful” and “everybody likes the black because it looks like the uniforms.”

And the first thing he’ll pick up with his new card?

“Knights tickets!” Buchanan said.

Those who join the list will also see previews of the perks and rewards that come with the Credit One “Vegas Born” card, including discounts at Vegas favorites such as Wolfgang Puck restaurants, Born and Raised, Foley Family Wines, the official Golden Knights store, The Arsenal, and Shake Shack.

Current Credit One Bank Platinum Visa cardholders can also request an upgrade to the new design for a fee when it becomes available.

With the Golden Knights partnership in place, Credit One now has two Las Vegas sports-centric cards in its collection, the other being the Official Credit Card of NASCAR®.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are preparing for “Season 2” as they come off the greatest rookie campaign for any team in recent history. The defending Western Conference champions return to the T-Mobile Arena ice for their first preseason game on September 16, with their first official game of the 2018-19 season set for October 4.

