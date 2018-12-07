Toy Drive Day 9: Fellow Jocks Arrive to Boost Chet’s Spirits

It can get lonely 30 feet above the NV Energy parking lot where 98.5 KLUC host Chet Buchanan has been camped out for more than a week as he rallies Las Vegans to support the 20th annual KLUC Toy Drive presented by Venetian Resort and Sands Cares.

On Day 9, as a winter chill continued to embrace the city, some of Buchanan’s fellow deejays arrived to spread some cheer.

“All of us are legitimately touched,” Buchanan said after X107.5 hosts Dave Farra and Jason Mahoney delivered a $1,075 check for Toy Drive.

The significance of the amount was not lost on the host, who joked that it could have been a check for $10.75, and, “we’d all just be peeing our pants right now.”

“We’re lucky the radio dial stops at 107.5,” Farra laughed. “Every day I wake up say, ‘Man, the weather sucks, I feel bad for Chet.

“[We have] nothing short of respect for what you guys have done.”

“We want to be here to support you guys,” Mahoney added. “Nobody loves the city as much as you do.”

The contribution helped push the total number of donated cash and gift cards past $260,000 in the early hours of Day 9. As a thank you gesture, Farra, Mahoney, and their radio team were invited to shut down Coca Cola Truck No. 20 after it was filled with donations for HELP of Southern Nevada.

“It’s the biggest honor that we can bestow upon anybody,” Buchanan said as the X107.5 team shut the truck’s door.



