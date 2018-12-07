Toy Drive Day 8: Momentum Building, Terry Fator Delivers ‘Trifecta’

Gray skies couldn’t dampen Chet Buchanan’s spirits as he surveyed the NV Energy parking lot on the eighth day of the 20th annual KLUC Toy Drive presented by Venetian Resort and Sands Cares.

“Day 8 is starting to look like Day 12,” the host said, likening the activity below to the traditionally busy final hours of his yearly campaign.

While Toy Drive hasn’t reached its goal of closing down 32 trucks full of donations, Buchanan could feel the momentum building, especially after an early morning visit from The Mirage headliner and America’s Got Talent winner Terry Fator.

Fator, alongside his most famous puppet partner, Winston, helped close the door on Coca Cola Truck No. 14, after delivering toys, 20 bicycles, and $500 to HELP of Southern Nevada.

A donation of toys, bikes, and cash or gift cards is generally known as the “Toy Drive Trifecta.” For the occasion, however, it was appropriate to call it the “Terry Fator Trifecta.”

Planet Fitness Weighs In

“This thing really needs to kick in and it kinda has a feel that it just might be,” Buchanan said after accepting a donation of 61 bicycles and boxes full of toys from Las Vegas-area Planet Fitness locations.

Dressed in matching purple Planet Fitness ugly Christmas sweaters, team members explained that they collected toys from members and staff at all 12 of their locations.

World Market Center Delivers

Not to be outdone, employees from Las Vegas’ World Market Center arrived at Toy Drive with two trucks and trailers carrying 75 bicycles, helping push the total number of donated bikes to 2,659 in the early hours of Day 8.

World Market Center also delivered the “Toy Drive Trifecta” by topping their bicycle donation with bags of toys and $750 in gift cards.

Vegas Headliners Helping Out

Las Vegas’ entertainment community continued its support for Toy Drive on Day 8, with representatives from Magic Mike Live and Absinthe pulling into the NV Energy parking lot with hundreds of dollars worth of toys.

Strip headliners have been among the most visible and charitable this year, with Murray Sawchuck, Human Nature, and Backstreet Boy Nick Carter among those making appearances.