Toy Drive Day 5: Nick Carter Shuts Down Truck No. 11

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter helped the 20th annual KLUC Toy Drive presented by Venetian Resort and Sands Cares reach a major milestone in its fifth day, as he shut down Coca-Cola truck No. 11 following a busy morning of donations.

Businesses turned out early Monday to drop off gifts as 98.5 KLUC host Chet Buchanan broadcast “The Chet Buchanan Show” from his 30-foot platform in the NV Energy parking lot.

Among the first to donate Monday: Claggett & Sykes Law Firm, who dropped off 200 bikes. Las Vegas representatives of Walgreens pharmacy store chain followed that up with a check for $93,180.34, driving the total amount of money collected for HELP of Southern Nevada past $182,000. Two members of the cast of Spiegelworld’s Opium show also arrived with bags of donations.

Carter, who had been raising money in the “St. Nick Kissing Booth,” shut down the 11th truck with the help of donors from UNLV Athletics (including the Hey Red mascot), who had arrived just before 9 a.m. to deliver the “Toy Drive Trifecta” of toys, bicycles, and gift cards.





DAY 5: Nick Carter shuts down Truck No. 11

DAY 5: "St. Nick" Carter Kissing Booth a Smash Hit at Toy Drive

DAY 4: Now That's a Sea of Bikes!

DAY 3: Donors Make the NV Energy Parking Lot the Place to Be and Be Seen​

DAY 2: Vegas Businesses Go Above and Beyond​

DAY 2: Clothing Optional as Celebs Deliver Donations

KICKOFF: Toy Drive 2018 opens in grand style with Human Nature, Mayor Goodman

DAY 1 GALLERY: Check out some of the highlights

DAY 1: Human Nature lift Chet skyward

DAY 1: Naqvi Injury Law makes a BIG donation

DAY 1: Tropical Smoothie's Sea of Bikes get bigger!

DAY 1: Hirshi Masonry Spur an historic Toy Drive first!

DAY 1: The first toys on the truck

FAQ: Got a question about Toy Drive? Here are your answers