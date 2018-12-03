Toy Drive Day 5: Nick Carter Shuts Down Truck No. 11
Businesses turned out early Monday to drop off gifts
Businesses turned out early Monday to drop off gifts as 98.5 KLUC host Chet Buchanan broadcast “The Chet Buchanan Show” from his 30-foot platform in the NV Energy parking lot.
Among the first to donate Monday: Claggett & Sykes Law Firm, who dropped off 200 bikes. Las Vegas representatives of Walgreens pharmacy store chain followed that up with a check for $93,180.34, driving the total amount of money collected for HELP of Southern Nevada past $182,000. Two members of the cast of Spiegelworld’s Opium show also arrived with bags of donations.
Carter, who had been raising money in the “St. Nick Kissing Booth,” shut down the 11th truck with the help of donors from UNLV Athletics (including the Hey Red mascot), who had arrived just before 9 a.m. to deliver the “Toy Drive Trifecta” of toys, bicycles, and gift cards.
DAY 5: Nick Carter shuts down Truck No. 11
DAY 5: "St. Nick" Carter Kissing Booth a Smash Hit at Toy Drive
DAY 4: Now That's a Sea of Bikes!
DAY 3: Donors Make the NV Energy Parking Lot the Place to Be and Be Seen
DAY 2: Vegas Businesses Go Above and Beyond
DAY 2: Clothing Optional as Celebs Deliver Donations
KICKOFF: Toy Drive 2018 opens in grand style with Human Nature, Mayor Goodman
DAY 1 GALLERY: Check out some of the highlights
DAY 1: Human Nature lift Chet skyward
DAY 1: Naqvi Injury Law makes a BIG donation
DAY 1: Tropical Smoothie's Sea of Bikes get bigger!
DAY 1: Hirshi Masonry Spur an historic Toy Drive first!
DAY 1: The first toys on the truck
FAQ: Got a question about Toy Drive? Here are your answers