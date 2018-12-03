Toy Drive Day 5: Nick Carter Shuts Down Truck No. 11

Businesses turned out early Monday to drop off gifts

December 3, 2018
The Chet Buchanan Show
2018 Sea Of Bikes Day 3
Categories: 
Toy Drive

Toy Drive 2018
Backstreet Boy Nick Carter helped the 20th annual KLUC Toy Drive presented by Venetian Resort and Sands Cares reach a major milestone in its fifth day, as he shut down Coca-Cola truck No. 11 following a busy morning of donations.

Businesses turned out early Monday to drop off gifts as 98.5 KLUC host Chet Buchanan broadcast “The Chet Buchanan Show” from his 30-foot platform in the NV Energy parking lot.

Day 3 Toy Drive 2018

Among the first to donate Monday: Claggett & Sykes Law Firm, who dropped off 200 bikes. Las Vegas representatives of Walgreens pharmacy store chain followed that up with a check for $93,180.34, driving the total amount of money collected for HELP of Southern Nevada past $182,000. Two members of the cast of Spiegelworld’s Opium show also arrived with bags of donations.

Carter, who had been raising money in the “St. Nick Kissing Booth,” shut down the 11th truck with the help of donors from UNLV Athletics (including the Hey Red mascot), who had arrived just before 9 a.m. to deliver the “Toy Drive Trifecta” of toys, bicycles, and gift cards.

Toy Drive 2018

 

 

 

 

DAY 5: Nick Carter shuts down Truck No. 11
DAY 5: "St. Nick" Carter Kissing Booth a Smash Hit at Toy Drive
DAY 4: Now That's a Sea of Bikes!
DAY 3: Donors Make the NV Energy Parking Lot the Place to Be and Be Seen​
DAY 2: Vegas Businesses Go Above and Beyond​
DAY 2: Clothing Optional as Celebs Deliver Donations
KICKOFF: Toy Drive 2018 opens in grand style with Human Nature, Mayor Goodman
DAY 1 GALLERY: Check out some of the highlights
DAY 1: Human Nature lift Chet skyward
DAY 1: Naqvi Injury Law makes a BIG donation
DAY 1: Tropical Smoothie's Sea of Bikes get bigger!
DAY 1: Hirshi Masonry Spur an historic Toy Drive first!
DAY 1: The first toys on the truck
FAQ: Got a question about Toy Drive? Here are your answers

Tags: 
Backstreet Boys
Nick Carter
20th annual KLUC Toy Drive
Toy Drive
Chet Buchanan Show