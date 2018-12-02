Toy Drive Day 4: Now That’s a Sea of Bikes! 

As the sun set on Day 4 of the 20th annual KLUC Toy Drive presented by Venetian Resort and Sands Cares, the NV Energy parking lot began to show signs of overcrowding.

Sure, there was still plenty of room to park your car and make a donation, but getting close to host Chet Buchanan’s stage meant navigating the ever widening Tropical Smoothie Sea of Bikes.

The bicycle bonanza—a highlight of Buchanan’s annual holiday effort—reached 1,984 just before 6 p.m. on December 2, an incredible milestone with eight days to go.

Among the first weekend’s biggest donors: Calico Corvettes and Cruisers X Viper Club, Panda Clubs Holiday Toy Drive, KR Construction, Henderson Harley Davidson Black Mountain Chapter, and Prime Soccer Club.

Their combined efforts helped the 98.5 KLUC team close the ninth Coca Cola truck, which will haul donated toys to HELP of Southern Nevada, where they will be distributed during the holidays.

If a 10th, 11th or even 12th truck can’t be closed on Day 5, it won’t be due to lack of effort from one of Las Vegas’ most popular entertainers. Backstreet Boy Nick Carter is set to participate in the Toy Drive on December 4, where he’ll take a seat in the “St. Nick” Kissing Booth from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

That’s right, a kissing booth. You don’t even have to bring the mistletoe, just a $20 donation and you’ll get your picture taken with Mr. Carter.

That’s what the holidays are all about.

