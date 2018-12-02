Toy Drive Day 3: Donors Make the NV Energy Parking Lot the Place to Be and Be Seen

Forget spending your Saturday at the mall, the 20th annual KLUC Toy Drive presented by Venetian Resort and Sands Cares is fast becoming the place to hang on the weekends.

As host Chet Buchanan braved Day 3 of his 12-day campaign to collect gifts and monetary donations for HELP of Southern Nevada, the NV Energy parking lot remained crowded as families and business owners stopped by to drop off donations, pose for pictures, and spend part of the day basking in the holiday spirit.

And why not? With Buchanan broadcasting 24/7 from his 30-foot perch above the parking lot, Toy Drive is the place to be and be seen.

On Saturday, kids from Prime Soccer Club dropped off bicycles and toys before spending a few minutes exchanging hugs with a giant animatronic Teddy bear and running through a makeshift tree lot of donated holiday trees, while parents nearby chatted about their day as they warmed their hands near the fire pits set up in the parking lot.

Donations large and small continued to pour in on Day 3. Workers from the Las Vegas area Allstate offices kicked things off with a massive $35,000 donation alongside boxes of toys and bicycles. Their efforts contributed to the “sea of bikes” in the parking lot, which totaled nearly 1,700 by the early afternoon.

Buchanan will remain on his platform through December 10. Everyone who donates to the 20th annual KLUC Toy Drive presented by Venetian Resort and Sands Cares receives a complimentary ornament (one per family) and an “I Gave” sticker.

