Toy Drive Day 11: Truck No. 32 Is Closed
Suspense. Surprise. Satisfaction.
The final full day of the 20th annual KLUC Toy Drive presented by Venetian Resort and Sands Cares delivered all three, leaving 98.5 KLUC host Chet Buchanan hopeful that all those cold nights in the NV Energy parking lot would pay off come Monday morning.
As Buchanan watched from his 30-foot post, businesses and families poured into the parking lot on Sunday, dropping off toys and bicycles by the car (and truck) load. Hi Desert Appliances was among the day’s biggest donors, adding 89 bikes to the Tropical Smoothie Café “Sea of Bikes” in the parking lot. That came on the heels of Saturday donations by Crazy Horse 3 (154 bikes) and Exquizit Mopars (100 bikes).
Thank you to Russ Folkner and his daughter for donating this GIANT box of toys! #feelthetingle #kluctoydrive
Sunday’s biggest moment came when members of Post 149 of the American Legion arrived with their donations and helped close the door on Coca Cola Truck No. 32.
That number, 32, had been on Buchanan’s mind since he ascended to his post on November 29. It was the number he hoped to surpass, and with the record-tying closure of the 32nd truck, it all but ensures that this year’s Toy Drive will top that goal.
Buchanan is set to come down from his temporary home on December 10, during the day’s edition of “The Chet Buchanan Show.”
