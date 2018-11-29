Toy Drive Day 1: Naqvi Injury Law Makes BIG Donation

Putting together an event with the size and scope of Toy Drive every year always means leaning on your friends for some much needed support. And few have been a greater friend to Chet's annual effort than Farhan Naqvi and his team at Naqvi Injury Law.

After six years as a sponsor, Farhan and company were out there again this year on Day 1 -- and they came packing one of the biggest first day donations ever!

In all, they contributed $20,000 to the total on the Nevada State Bank Cash & Gift Card Board, plus a whopping 250 BIKES!

Check out the audio from Thursday's show -- and be sure to be listening for all the Toy Drive updates every day through Dec. 10.

