Toy Drive Day 1: Naqvi Injury Law Makes BIG Donation
Longtime Toy Drive supporter Farhan Naqvi opens this year's drive strong
After six years as a sponsor, Farhan and company were out there again this year on Day 1 -- and they came packing one of the biggest first day donations ever!
In all, they contributed $20,000 to the total on the Nevada State Bank Cash & Gift Card Board, plus a whopping 250 BIKES!
Check out the audio from Thursday's show -- and be sure to be listening for all the Toy Drive updates every day through Dec. 10.
