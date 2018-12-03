Toy Drive Day 5: ‘St. Nick’ Carter Kissing Booth a Smash Hit at Toy Drive

An 11-hour wait and below-40 degree temperatures would not be enough to keep Lyndsie López from making her holiday wish come true.

“I got off work [Sunday] at 9 p.m. and I was like, ‘I have to make sure I’m in line,’” López said as the last few minutes of a very long wait ticked away. Moments later, she found herself, at last, in the arms of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter at the 20th annual KLUC Toy Drive presented by Venetian Resort and Sands Cares.

“It was very much worth it,” López added after becoming the first fan to take a photo with the singer at the “St. Nick Kissing Booth” in the NV Energy parking lot, where 98.5 KLUC host Chet Buchanan is staging his annual campaign to raise bikes, gift cards, and toys for HELP of Southern Nevada.

While López was first in line, she was hardly alone. By 6 a.m. a throng of fans had gathered for the opportunity to have their photo taken and exchange a kiss on the cheek with Carter, who donned a Santa suit as part of the “kissing booth” stunt.

Each fan paid $20 for a photo. Within 45 minutes, the booth had raised more than $1,400.

“I’m excited because we’re raising money for an incredible cause and I love it,” Carter said, adding that he felt celebrities have a responsibility to give back to their communities.

Since kicking off the “Larger Than Life” residency with his fellow Backstreet Boys in 2017, Carter and his family have settled in Las Vegas and the singer has made frequent appearances on “The Chet Buchanan Show.”

The “kissing booth” stunt proved to be such a hit, some fans were seen dropping another $20 just for the chance to go through and get a second picture (and kiss).

