Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, May 9th

May 9, 2018
Spence's Challenge is a five question, thirty second, pop-culture trivia game, where YOU could win over $1900! Just call everyday at 7:25am for you chance to play! Although, be careful, Spence has only lost 5 times ever... Good Luck!

Here's Wedneesay questions for your study: 

Scarlett Johansson caught heat for the dress she wore to the Met Gala. What designer did he wear?     A: MARCHESA

Soccer legend Wayne Rooney is reportedly in serious talks with which MLS club?       A: DC UNITED

A man was mauled to death in India while trying to take a selfie with what injured animal?     A: A-BEAR

What hip-hop superstar ducked anoher date with the Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday?       A: JAY-Z

What planet will soon be closer to Earth than it has been in a decade?       A: JUPITER

