Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, May 2nd

The Chet Buchanan Show

May 2, 2018
Have you ever played Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question, pop-culture trivia game & all of the questions are stripped straight from the latest headlines. If you can just tie Spence, you’ll win the $823.00 that’s in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, beat Spence and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000!

 

Here are Wednesdays questions for your reference:

 

1. Who is Andy Cohen presently fighting in Fight Club with over Real Housewives?       A: JILLIAN MICHAELS

2. Kanye says he was addicted to opioids after what medical procedure?     A: LIPOSUCTION

3. As things get worse for Bill Cosby, he’s selling off tens of millions of dollars in real estate. Where?      A: LOS ANGELES/SANTA MONICA

4. The ace of the Cleveland Indians pitching staff got into a bit og a twitter beef with pitches from another team after he basically accused them of cheating. Which team?    A: HOUSTON ASTROS

5. Apparently justin Timberlake once hooked up with one of the Spice Girls. Which one?     A: EMMA BUNTON/BABY SPICE

