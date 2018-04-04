Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, April 4th

The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, 4/4/18

April 4, 2018
The Chet Buchanan Show
The hit television show "The Office" has been off the air for about 5 years now but to this day, it's still saving lives... (this could be the first one)

Last Tuesday, an 18-year-old college student from Central Michigan University named Natalie Belsito immediately stopped walking to class when she noticed a SQUIRREL had fallen into the nearby fountain and started to drown! After she quickly took the small animal out of the water, Natalie said that she knew the squirrel was alive, but it wasn't moving. So what did she do?

Well, she remembered a CPR tip she had learned while watching an episode of "The Office" where Steve Carell’s character learns CPR and performs chest compressions to the beat of “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees!

Natalie began to sing the song out loud, began her chest compressions, and afterwards... The Squirrel ran back up a nearby tree! It's Today's, "Good Feeling Story of the Day!"

