Spence has only lost 5 times EVER in the history of Spence's Challenge... And will you be the P1 to dethrone the champion next? Try playing Spence's Challenge! It's a five question, pop-culure trivia game, with all of the qurstions ripped straight from the lastest headlines. Tie Spence & you'll win the $323 in the Terrible Herbst Spence's Challenge Jackpot, Beat Spence & you'll win the $1,000 bonus! Practice, Play, Win!

Here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1. Last night was he finale of which HGTV show starring Chip and Joanna Gains? A: FIXER UPPER

2. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickleson played a practice round at The Masters yesterday, and all anyone could talk abut was what? A: PHIL'S SHIRT

3. Wha "quick service" resturant had alledgely been leaking customer info on it's website for the past eight months? A: PANERA BREAD

4. What beer just issued a recall over a risk that particles of glass could be in some bottles? A: STELLA ARTOIS

5. What chain resturant just revealed their Han Solo themed manu in honor of the Star Wars spinoff? A: DENNY'S