Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, April 25th

Spence won again today! Adding another $25 to the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot for a new grand total of $698.00! Do you want a chance to win all of that cash…? Try Playing Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question, pop-culture trivia game, and all of the questions are ripped straight from the latest headlines. Tie Spence, and you’ll win the Cash, Beat Spence & we’ll throw in an extra $1,000! Practice, Play, Win

Here’s Wednesday’s questions to help you study!

1. Fletcher Cox had the longest street in his hometown of Yazoo City, Mississippi named after him because he’s a big-time football star. What team does he play for? A: PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

2. What county is ending their Universal Basic Income experiment? A: FINLAND

3. Who is said to be having “explosive fights” with Kris Jenner? A: KANYE WEST

4. As of this morning, the Virgin America brand has disappeared overnight. What did it become? A: ALASKA

5. The World’s Oldest Person passed away at the age of 117 in what country? A: JAPAN