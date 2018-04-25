Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, April 25th

The Chet Buchanan Show

April 25, 2018
The Chet Buchanan Show
The Chet Buchanan Show
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show Podcast

Spence won again today! Adding another $25 to the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot for a new grand total of $698.00! Do you want a chance to win all of that cash…? Try Playing Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question, pop-culture trivia game, and all of the questions are ripped straight from the latest headlines. Tie Spence, and you’ll win the Cash, Beat Spence & we’ll throw in an extra $1,000! Practice, Play, Win

Here’s Wednesday’s questions to help you study!

1. Fletcher Cox had the longest street in his hometown of Yazoo City, Mississippi named after him because he’s a big-time football star. What team does he play for?       A: PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

2. What county is ending their Universal Basic Income experiment?      A: FINLAND

3. Who is said to be having “explosive fights” with Kris Jenner?      A: KANYE WEST

4. As of this morning, the Virgin America brand has disappeared overnight. What did it become?     A: ALASKA

5. The World’s Oldest Person passed away at the age of 117 in what country?     A: JAPAN

Tags: 
Chet
Chet Buchanan
The Chet Buchanan Show
Spence
Spence’s Challenge
trivia
trivia game
win money
terrible herbst
jackpot
2018
98.5 KLUC
98.5
KLUC
Las Vegas
READ MORE READ LESS