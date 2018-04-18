Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, April 18th

The Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot is now at $573.00 after Spence get his 19th win in a row Today! He’s only lost five times in the history of Spence’s Challenge… Do you think you have what it takes to beat him next? If you can just tie Spence, you’ll win all the cash! But don’t forget, we’ll throw in an extra $1,000 if you can beat him!

Here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1. Overshadowed by the death of Barbara Bush… One of the founders of a fast food giant was also reported deceased late Monday and hit the news yesterday. His name was David Edgerton. What restaurant did he help start? A: BURGER KING

2. A group of animals propped a barrel against a wall and busted out a Texas research facility. What kind of animals? A: BABOONS

3. What shoe company says they want to make Colin Kaepernick an endorser if he gets an NFL job? A: ADIDAS

4. What bankrupt retailer turned down an $890 million bid for stores in the US and Canada? A: TOYS R US

5. Reality bankrupt Abby Lee Miller underwent emergency spinal surgery yesterday. What show is she known for? A: DANCE MOMS