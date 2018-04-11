Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, April 11th

Spence is on a HOT STREAK after winning his 14th win in a row today in Spence's Challenge! What's Spence's Challenge? It's a five question, pop-culture trivia game, and all of the questions are ripped straight from the latest headlines. What do you win? You could win the $423.00 that's in the Terrible Herbst Spence's Challenge Jackpot if can tie Spence, but don't forget about the $1,000 Bonus if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Here's Wednesday's questions to help you study!

A: Ricky Martin now says he regrets not coming out in what he calls a "horrible" interview in 2000 with what journalist? A: BARBARA WALTERS

2. Which NFL quarterback recently met with the Dalai Lama on a trip to India? A: AARON RODGERS

3. A 7-year-old girl broke a world record when she became the youngest to climb which mountain? A: KILIMANJARO

4. Amid talk that their factory may shut down, people are suddenly hoarding what candy? A: NECCO WAFERS

5. Who said: "I'm the best QB in the NFL Draft. The others after flasher." A: JOSH ROSEN