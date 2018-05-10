Spence's Challenge: Thursday, May 10th

Every time Spence wins another game, we throw $25.00 into the Terrible Herbst Spence's Challenge Jackpot...... Which currently sits at $948 (if you can tie him). Beat Spence for a $1,000 bonus. Make sure you find some time to study news sites, social media, and make sure you get that phone ready to call 702.364.9898 Monday morning at 7:25a!

Here are Thursday's questions for you to use as a reference:

1. With a number of Key components about to run out, Ford stopped production on what truck model last night? A: F-150

2. Sage Steele and Kevin Negandhi are repeatedly the new anchor team for what 6pm Eastern show? A: SPORTSCENTER

3. From all appearances on social media, what KLUC artist seems to be really unhappy with their Met Gala look? A: SELENA GOMEZ

4. Tennis great John McEnroe says that before Donald Trump became president, he offered McEnroe a million dollars to play a match against whom? A: SERENA WILLIAMS

5. The State of California just became the first to require all new homes to have what? A: SOLAR PANELS