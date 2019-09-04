Spence's Challenge Questions: Wednesday, September 4th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $748)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday (9/5) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) Who paid a bartender $100 to stand by their $2 million Bugatti while they ate dinner? TRACY MORGAN

2) Who is the number one team in the latest College Football polls? CLEMSON

3) Which carmaker is discontinuing their 500 model in the US in 2020? FIAT

4) The new Netflix documentary “American Family” is getting a lot of attention in what country? CHINA

5) A new whale species has been discovered in which country? JAPAN