Spence's Challenge Questions: Wednesday, September 25th, 2019

September 25, 2019
LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $1,098)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday (9/26) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) In advance of her memoir that is about to come out, Demi Moore is telling EVERYTHING. What internet tool tipped her off that her husband Ashton Kutcher was cheating on her?  GOOGLE ALERT

2) Who celebrated their 100 pound weight loss on social media yesterday?  JESSICA SIMPSON

3) Which state became the first yesterday to temporarily ban vaping products?  MASSACHUSETTS

4) Which instant messaging app shut down as they fight with the Securities and Exchange Commission?  KIK

5) What nickname did Will Smith’s family hit him with when he hit 225 pounds?  PUDGE MUFFIN

