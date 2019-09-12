Spence's Challenge Questions: Wednesday, September 11th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $873)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday (9/11) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) Alex Rodriguez said who is going to be invited to his wedding to Jennifer Lopez? THEIR EXES

2) A single emoji tweet got people excited about a possible comeback by which recently retired NFL player? ROB GRONKOWSKI "GRONK"

3) Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer announced a 2020 global stadium tour. What's the tour's name? THE HELLA MEGA TOUR

4) Multiple sources tell US Weekly that who is in talks to do the Super Bowl halftime show? JENNIFER LOPEZ

5) Starting yesterday and going to the 19th...the date reads the same forwards and backwards...also being called (______) week? PALINDROME