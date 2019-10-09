Spence's Challenge Questions: Wednesday, October 9th, 2019

October 9, 2019
The Chet Buchanan Show

98.5 KLUC/Joe Minnich

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $148)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday (10/10) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) Which talk show host snapped, “Get out!” at an audience member whose phone went off during Tuesday’s taping?  WENDY WILLIAMS

2) Before Friends happened, Jennifer Aniston turned down a role on which equally iconic showSNL

3) Which NBA player was quoted yesterday as saying, “The cool thing right now is not the Knicks”?  KEVIN DURANT

4) A movie called “Ballerina” is said to be in the works. It’s a female-centric spinoff of whatJOHN WICK

5) Peter Weber had a freak accident and cut his face in Costa Rica, but is already back filming what showTHE BACHELOR

