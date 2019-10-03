Spence's Challenge Questions: Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019

October 3, 2019
The Chet Buchanan Show

98.5 KLUC/Joe Minnich

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $1,223)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday (10/03) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) Who announced yesterday they will be taking legal action against the publishers of Britain’s The Daily Mail?  PRINCE HARRY

2) It appears that “Clueless” star Stacey Dash will be represented in her domestic violence case by whomPUBLIC DEFENDER

3) Some YouTuber crashed the Chanel fashion show in Paris yesterday. Who escorted her off the runway?  GIGI HADID

4) ESPN’s Stephen A Smith says the coach of which NFL squad has “quit on his team” and will be fired next week?  WASHINGTON REDSKINS

5) Who reportedly passed on the lead role in Avatar, which would have resulted in a $250 million payday?  MATT DAMON

