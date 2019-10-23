Spence's Challenge Questions: Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $323)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday (10/24) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) She’s had one big song that we’ve heard a lot of on KLUC since 2018. Now she’s expecting a baby in 2020. Who is she? MAREN MORRIS

2) Britney Spears shared a video of her practicing something she hasn’t done in a year. What is it? GYMNASTICS

3) Which mega-corporation announced their CEO is stepping down? NIKE

4) Who grabbed headlines for posting, and quickly pulling an Instagram post shading Cody and Miley? LINDSEY LOHAN

5) The star of which classic movie was arrested for DUI earlier this week? ET