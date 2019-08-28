Spence's Challenge Questions: Wednesday, August 28th, 2019

August 28, 2019
The Chet Buchanan Show
Spence's Challenge
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Contests

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $673)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday (8/29) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) Who got their Tesla window smashed in broad daylight and their $3000 purse stolen?  JENNA DEWAN

2) A major cast member is leaving SNL. Who?  LESLIE JONES

3) Which Major League Baseball team’s owner is reportedly in talks to sell his team?  KANSAS CITY ROYALS

4) Less than a year after splitting from Diddy, who is the ex that’s now pregnant AND engaged?  CASSIE

5) What city is Lori Laughlin going to court in for her college bribery trial?  BOSTON

Tags: 
spence's challenge
terrible herbst
The Chet Buchanan Show
Spence
jackpot
trivia
Jenna Dewan
Tesla
SNL
Leslie Jones
Major League Baseball
Kansas City Royals
Cassie
Diddy
Lori Laughlin
Boston

Recent Podcast Audio
P1 Power Rankings: Week 10 98.5 KLUC On Demand
Spence Is Okay With You Dating Your Cousin, Probably the GREATEST SCAM EVER Was Run On Our Friend Meghan, AND Kayla Considers Herself a Mild Hunter. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 340 The Chet Buchanan Show
Is Lil Jess Coach Shaming? 98.5 KLUC On Demand
KLUC
Life Is Beautiful with CEO Justin Weniger 98.5 KLUC On Demand
KLUC
We saved 23 dogs but REALLY need your help! 98.5 KLUC On Demand
View More Episodes