Spence's Challenge Questions: Wednesday, August 28th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $673)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday (8/29) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) Who got their Tesla window smashed in broad daylight and their $3000 purse stolen? JENNA DEWAN

2) A major cast member is leaving SNL. Who? LESLIE JONES

3) Which Major League Baseball team’s owner is reportedly in talks to sell his team? KANSAS CITY ROYALS

4) Less than a year after splitting from Diddy, who is the ex that’s now pregnant AND engaged? CASSIE

5) What city is Lori Laughlin going to court in for her college bribery trial? BOSTON