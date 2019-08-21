Spence's Challenge Questions: Wednesday, August 21st, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $548)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday (8/22) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) Who broke two fingers on their left hand, nearly severing one of them, on the set of the show “9-1-1?” RONDA ROUSEY

2) Marvel Studios is abandoning their partnership with Sony Pictures on which movies? SPIDERMAN

3) Old school talk show host Larry King is getting divorced again. How many is this? SEVEN

4) The 25th James Bond movie is going to be called, “No Time to (blank)”? DIE

5) With her album about to drop, Taylor Swift revealed a Lover inspired fashion line she created with whom? STELLA MCCARTNEY