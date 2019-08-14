Spence's Challenge Questions: Wednesday, August 14th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $423)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday (8/15) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) What one-time KLUC superstar went from having 40 million dollars to borrowing money to get his kids a burger? T-PAIN

2) The Los Angeles Opera is investigating “concerning allegations” against which opera icon? PLACIDO DOMINGO

3) What music and business mogul is teaming with the NFL on music and social justice strategies? JAY-Z

4) What baseball star just bought a 9 million dollar California mansion? MIKE TROUT

5) What KLUC star, and former SPF artist, dedicated a pic on The Gram to a music exec that told her she was, “too old to be sexy”? BEBE REXHA