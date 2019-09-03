Spence's Challenge Questions: Friday, September 3rd, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $723)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (9/4) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) Charlize Theron is coming back as Cypher for “Fast and Furious 9.” What is she getting rid of? HER DREADS

2) Adorable pink panda cubs were born at which city’s zoo? BERLIN

3) Which NHL team’s captain isn’t retiring just yet, but is taking a break from hockey for now? CAROLINA HURRICANES

4) St Edward Catholic School in Nashville has removed which books from their library? HARRY POTTER

5) Benji Madden shared a nice Instagram tribute to his wife on her birthday Friday. Who’s his wife? CAMERON DIAZ