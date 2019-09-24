Spence's Challenge Questions: Tuesday, September 24th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $1,073)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (9/25) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) Movie actor Sid Haig died Saturday at the age of 80. He was described as iconic, although you might not know who he is unless you were into what kind of movies? HORROR

2) Who was given FIFA’s Female Player of the Year Award last night? MEGAN RAPINOE

3) Whose Emmys necklace featured 900 diamonds? SOPHIE TURNER

4) The Brooklyn Nets have unveiled the first NBA court that is what color? GREY

5) The star of “Supernatural,” Jared Padalecki, is supposedly Executive Producing and set to star in the reboot of which iconic 90s TV show? WALKER, TEXAS RANGER