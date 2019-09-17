Spence's Challenge Questions: Tuesday, September 17th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $948)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (9/18) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) By now we probably all know that Christie Brinkley suffered a broken arm and wrist while training for Dancing With The Stars and her daughter Sailor is going to step in. Which talk show host saw the video and said it was fake? WENDY WILLIAMS

2) The biggest box office bomb of 2019 opened this past weekend. What was it? THE GOLDFINCH

3) 21 years in a row, the busiest airport in the world, in terms of passengers, is in what city? ATLANTA

4) Tarek El Moussa gave his new girlfriend a car for her birthday. What kind? FERRARI

5) Jon Hamm was spotted at the opening night of a Broadway show with whose ex-girlfriend? BEN AFFLECK