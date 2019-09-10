Spence's Challenge Questions: Tuesday, September 10th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $848)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (9/11) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) Marie Osmond wasn’t the only new face on the Season Premiere of The Talk yesterday. Who debuted their new face lift? SHARON OSBORNE

2) What 80s singer got kicked off a plane yesterday after an alleged altercation? BOBBY BROWN

3) Which prominent university’s athletic director resigned yesterday? USC

4) A new Barbie is being released Thursday. What is it? DIA DE LOS MUERTOS/DAY OF THE DEAD

5) Who surprised fans by giving them $1 million on the Ellen season premiere yesterday? KYLIE JENNER