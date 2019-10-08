Spence's Challenge Questions: Tuesday, October 8th, 2019

October 8, 2019
LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $123)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (10/09) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) China is reportedly breeding giant what that are as heavy as polar bears?  PIGS

2) Lynsi Snyder is a 35 year old billionaire heiress and the sole owner of what company IN-N-OUT

3) What big Hollywood star supposedly got involved in a little green room dustup right before an interview yesterday?  ROBERT DOWNEY JR

4) Who is getting sued for $150,000 over a picture they posted with their significant other?  JENNIFER LOPEZ

5) The new computer operating system from Apple is called MacOS whatCATALINA 

 

