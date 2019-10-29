Spence's Challenge Questions: Tuesday, October 29th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $423)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (10/30) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) Which retailer has sparked panic and confusion in the dish soap aisle, saying there’s a shortage? WALMART

2) For the first time ever, an American-made (blank) was named the World’s Best. CHEESE

3) Google’s owner Alphabet has made an offer to buy which well known tech product? FITBIT

4) Who did Ellen kiss on the lips on her show yesterday? JENNIFER ANISTON

5) A wellness influencer is under fire for telling her Insta followers that what causes weight gain? SHAMPOO