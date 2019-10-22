Spence's Challenge Questions: Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019

October 22, 2019
The Chet Buchanan Show

98.5 KLUC/Joe Minnich

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $298)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (10/23) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) Who is producing a new documentary called “15 Minutes of Shame” for HBO Max?  MONICA LEWINSKY

2) Lifetime is reuniting the cast of what classic 80s TV show for a holiday movie?  FACTS OF LIFE

3) The Associate Press College Basketball Preseason Top 25 is out. Who is number one?  MICHIGAN STATE

4) Who has been ordered to pay nearly eighty grand to their ex in their battle over frozen embryos?  SOPHIA VERGARA

5) Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard grabbed headlines for completely forgetting whatTHEIR WEDDING ANNIVERSARY

