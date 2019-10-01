Spence's Challenge Questions: Tuesday, October 1st, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $1,198)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (10/02) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) After Jessica Simpson showed off her 100 pound weight loss last week, who showed off her ten pound post-baby weight loss on The Gram and said she’d lost a hundred bucks to her sister playing poker? AMY SCHUMER

2) A beer vendor tried to charge a fan $724 for two beers at which team’s stadium Sunday? MIAMI DOLPHINS

3) Who withdrew from Dancing With The Stars last night? RAY LEWIS

4) Ronan Farrow has written a book that has NBC News bracing for bombshells regarding whom? MATT LAUER

5) The Duffer Brothers have signed a multi year movie and series deal with Netflix, including Season Four of what show? STRANGER THINGS