Spence's Challenge Questions: Tuesday, October 15th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $248)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday (10/21) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) On the 10th anniversary of The Office episode where Jim and Pam get married…who created a TwitterStorm by suggesting they are now divorced? CHRISSY TEIGEN

2) What Vegas NASCAR driver flipped their car and stuck the landing yesterday at Talladega? BRENDAN GAUGHAN

3) Somebody won over $262,000 worth of stuff on which game show yesterday? THE PRICE IS RIGHT

4) Jeff Bezos says the smartest thing they ever did at Amazon was outlawing what at meetings? POWERPOINT PRESENTATIONS

5) Whose TV show parents were there to cheer them on on Dancing With The Stars last night? JAMES VAN DER BEEK