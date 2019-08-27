Spence's Challenge Questions: Tuesday, August 27th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $648)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (8/28) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) Woody Harrelson will host the premiere of Season 45 of SNL, but the real shockwave came with the announcement of the December 21st host. Who is it? EDDIE MURPHY

2) Dwight Howard is going back to the Lakers and will reportedly wear what number? 39

3) Who has signed on to play Michelle Obama in the “First Ladies” series that’s in development at Showtime? VIOLA DAVIS

4) The NASA Administrator said, “(BLANK) IS a planet.” What’s a planet? PLUTO

5) Who has been ordered to pay 572 million dollars in a historic opioid trial in Oklahoma? JOHNSON AND JOHNSON