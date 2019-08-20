Spence's Challenge Questions: Tuesday, August 20th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $523)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (8/21) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) Co-stars from which movie franchise are continuing to fuel dating rumors by taking pictures in their pajamas? HARRY POTTER—Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) and Emma Watson (Hermione) “Dramione”

2) What major star surprised everyone by revealing on The Gram yesterday that he got married? DWAYNE “THE ROCK” JOHNSON

3) Who just debuted a chicken sandwich and went after Chick-Fil-A on Twitter? POPEYE’S

4) Who finally moved Lil Nas X out of the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100? BILLIE EILISH

5) One of the royal’s exes has gotten engaged. Whose ex? HARRY