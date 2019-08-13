Spence's Challenge Questions: Tuesday, August 13th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $398)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (8/14) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Verizon and the parent company of Word Press made a deal yesterday for which blog site?

A: TUMBLR

2) Hugh Jackman got hurt onstage in the Broadway production of Wolverine and re-ignited a Twitter battle with whom?

A: RYAN REYNOLDS

3) Who had 500 thousand dollars in jewelry and other items stolen from a rental car in San Francisco?

A: ALEX RODRIGUEZ

4) What TV show is heading to movie theaters for a three night event to celebrate its 25th anniversary?

A: FRIENDS

5) What formerly deadly African virus is now said to be "curable"?

A: EBOLA