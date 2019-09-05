Spence's Challenge Questions: Thursday, September 5th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $773)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday (9/6) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) After Showtime’s “Of Mics and Men,” Hulu has released “An American Saga” about which iconic hip-hop group? WU-TANG CLAN

2) What Hollywood star built an app for their superfans in 2017, but is now shutting it down because of trolls? JEREMY RENNER

3) Sixteen years later, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back for the third Bad Boys movie. What’s it called? BAD BOYS FOR LIFE

4) Kevin Hart was supposed to be the first guest ever on the new Kelly Clarkson Show, who was instead? DWAYNE “THE ROCK” JOHNSON

5) Eric Weddle’s contract with the Rams includes a notable clause devoted to his four kids and what? ICE CREAM