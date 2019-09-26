Spence's Challenge Questions: Thursday, September 26th, 2019

September 26, 2019
LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $1,123)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday (9/27) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) Hulu was going to produce a new live-action Marvel series for next year, but now creative differences have ended that. What show?  GHOST RIDER

2) The creator of which dog breed says inventing it is “his life’s regret”?  LABRADOODLE

3) Which New York City landmark is getting a 150 million dollar renovation?  CENTRAL PARK

4) Which one of the Kardashian/Jenner family is in the hospital with “flu-like symptoms?”  KYLIE JENNER

5) Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is getting petty with which ESPN analyst?  REX RYAN

